Is the Bulletin ignorant of the facts, or was it intentionally trying to cloud the issue? (“OUR VIEW: Reversion needs no ‘sanctuary’ diversion,” Dec. 8).
First, a simple search of the Martinsville Bulletin would have revealed that there have been discussions about "reversion" and the school systems since 2005, maybe before that. This issued that addressed as the "landmark decision" isn't really.
It is a typical liberal tactic to make something seem more important than it is, just before the taxpayers are stuck with paying for it. With at least 14 years of talking, this hardly rises to the level of landmark.
Second, no one is trying to protect guns. The purpose of the movement to declare Second Amendment sanctuary status is to protect the law-abiding citizens. With the stroke of a pen, the legislature in Richmond could convert thousands of law-abiding citizens into criminals. Not by any action of their own or intention to cause harm. And guess what? The public safety is not in danger from these citizens.
I don't care what you think sensible gun laws should be, criminals don't care about the laws. That is why they are called criminals.
There is a current case of a man killed in Franklin County by strangulation. Will you now suggest "common sense" laws to prevent strangulation? By the way it is already against the law to kill people by any method.
If you think any law will stop a killing you really are ignorant to the truth. It is not the method that kills. It is the evil intent of the killer. Maybe you should look at the people involved and determine the truth. The monkey business will happen in Richmond with a governor and attorney general that can wear blackface and get a pass.
Patrick Rusmisel
Martinsville
