To the editor:
The latest ongoing twist and turn events of the city of Martinsville to revert to a town, has ignited Henry County supervisors to voice their concerns and ideas. Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams suggested to Martinsville to have a talk about combining or integrating city and county school districts in an effort to hold off on reversion.
In 1968 the city of Martinsville racially integrated the city schools mandated by federal law. Proceeding the merger there were negotiations between Martinsville High School and Albert Harris High School. The negotiation process resulted in an agreement that when the two schools integrated that the school mascot and colors would be those of Albert Harris. In the end this did not happen, with officials stating budget concerns because the Bulldog Bus would have to be repainted and the Bulldog emblem would have to be removed from the basketball gym floor. The budget was used to break an agreement.
It is interesting when there are elections that the candidates for office always talk about how they support schools, but after they are in office, the schools are the first to have their budgets questioned, and the students are sometimes used as unwilling pawns in political chess games. If people believe that combining the city and county schools will go through smoothly without some rivalry or interruption in the learning process of some students, then you believe that deer will not eat your flowers because they know you like the colors.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
