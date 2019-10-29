Sheriff Perry has proven his abilities
To the editor:
I am writing this letter of recommendation in support of Sheriff Lane Perry for re-election as the sheriff of Henry County. During the time that I have known Sheriff Perry, professionally and personally, he has displayed a strong work ethic that is full of honesty, integrity and firmness, but compassionate as well.
I recently retired with over 33 years of service with the Virginia State Police as a Senior Special Agent, investigating gang-related and human/sex trafficking-related crimes. I have been assigned to several special assignments in the Henry County area and worked closely with Sheriff Perry and his deputies.
Sheriff Perry is a man of faith, and on several occasions while briefing and preparing to serve high-risk warrants, he prayed for the officers’ safety, the homes that were targets, as well as the safety of the individuals impacted by the execution of those warrants.
Sheriff Perry always displays sound judgment, confidence, courtesy and humility, having an eagerness and determination to be the best that he can be. I would personally stand beside Sheriff Perry in battle, and any other police-related events, knowing that the job will be well done.
If given the opportunity, I have total confidence that Sheriff Lane Perry will continue to be advantageous and possess the qualities that will reflect highly on the integrity of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
ROLFE GRUBB
Blacksburg
