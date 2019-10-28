To the editor:
The Henry County Sheriff's Department in recent years has attended and hosted two TacFlow Academy courses. In 2017, HCSD hosted our Public Venue Training course designed for venues and large-scale events at the Martinsville Speedway.
Law enforcement personnel received five days of instruction on sniper deployment and SWAT response to a broad spectrum of current and emerging threats that could occur at the speedway.
Our Public Venue curriculum has set the standard for proactive deployment of SWAT resources at these locations and has been taught all around the United States and Canada since 2008.
Also, in 2017, Henry County Sheriff's personnel attended a Large Caliber Instructor course in Las Vegas. This course focused on instructor development in relation to deploying large-caliber rifles in the protection of public venues, large-scale events and any incident where increased capabilities would be required for the safe resolution of an incident.
Sheriff Lane Perry has been instrumental for his staff's attending and hosting these courses. His hands-on approach has allowed for some of the most proactive, progressive training to come to Virginia. It has been refreshing from our standpoint to have a sheriff who cares so much about public safety, to be open-minded to current techniques, tactics and procedure.
It is our opinion that Sheriff Perry has increased public safety in just these two areas through our training curriculum. We are always here for further assistance and refer law enforcement personnel or venue industry stakeholder to our "Best Practices Guide for SWAT Deployment at Public Venues & Large Scale Events."
MARK LANG
Phoenix
