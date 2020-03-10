Shouldn’t there really be only one church in Martinsville?
To the editor
If I were asked, “Where do you worship?”, I should be able to answer, “with the church in Martinsville.” Unfortunately no one would be able to find me on Sunday morning if I gave that answer. Why not? We know that God wants us to be of the “same mind and the same judgment” (1 Cor 1:10), and Jesus only built one church….his church.
I often wonder if others pause to think about why there is more than one “church” in our community. How can there be one church in the Bible, and 21 churches within walking distance of each other in Martinsville? With all the empty buildings in the area, surely it’s not because of a lack of space.
Another question I must ask is: When will the churches all around us wake up and be honest with each other and admit they are not teaching of the same mind and the same judgment? If you teach baptism is immersion, how can you then turn around and agree with one that teaches baptism is sprinkling?
Jesus’ teaching seems pretty clear that his church will teach the same thing in one place as it does in another. Is it too hard to fathom putting aside for a while the church manuals passed down from our parents and pick up the Bible and study with each other? Let’s stop pretending we love God if we are not willing to live and teach by the word he gave us.
MARK WASBURN
Axton
