To the editor:
What is this I see in Bulletin ("Martin: We should lock down Martinsville," April 15)? I share Vice Mayor Chad Martin's sentiments.
Shouldn’t there be a concerted one voice — amplified because you are speaking as the community’s leaders calling on the citizens to adhere to governor’s order? Why aren’t all of our community's leaders voicing the these concerns?
Do they not care?
THE REV. TYLER C. MILLNER
Martinsville
