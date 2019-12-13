To the editor:
We have all heard the adage, there is nothing to do in Martinsville-Henry County. Honestly, I used to be one of those naysayers. I would complain that our community had little to offer its residents in the area of entertainment. However, I was dead wrong. Our community is filled with opportunity if you're willing to look for it.
We all know how great the music scene is in our town, from Rooster Walk to live local shows, we are truly blessed. A little over a year ago my daughter discovered the Patriot Players at Patrick Henry Community College. From the first day of auditions, she was hooked. Since "Annie" was performed at the school, our family has participated in every show that the Patriot Players have staged. I even had the privilege of making my stage debut this past spring in "Mamma Mia."
The Patriot Players have given our family a safe space and a creative outlet that we would not otherwise have. My 10-year-old daughter has found a passion that we didn't know was there. She has thrived under the direction of Devin Pendleton and the directors who challenged her to get out of her comfort zone and become who she was created to be.
We have built lifelong friendships with other stage parents and cast members. The community that theater creates is something that has to be experienced rather than intellectually understood.
We are so thankful, as a family, for PHCC and the Patriot Players.
MICHAEL WADDELL
Martinsville
