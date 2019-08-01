To the editor:
On a recent Saturday night my two friends and I decided to go to South Boston Speedway, which we had not seen since around 1970. What an I eye-opening experience this was for all of us and a great one all the way around.
The track was beautiful, the concessions including the famous baloney burger were great, bathrooms were very clean, and the bleachers were much more comfortable than the wooden ones that I remembered. The workers were all friendly and helpful for folks like us that had not been there for years. A great race and all this fun was at a cost of $10 for admission. This was quite a bargain.
South Boston Speedway has obviously tried to keep up with the great job that Clay Campbell and Martinsville Speedway has done to accommodate the race fans. Martinsville Speedway has always been the benchmark for hospitality, and South Boston has done a great job in emulating our great track here in Henry County.
Folks if you want a great Saturday night for economical fun, please take that short drive to South Boston Speedway and try it. You will not be disappointed.
Also we have a Modified plus Late Model racing coming soon, as wall as a Monster Energy Cup race coming to Martinsville. This is your opportunity to see the best short-track racing in the nation.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway