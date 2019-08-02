To the editor:
This week, Sovah Health celebrates our second anniversary, and we are proud to be a part of Danville, Martinsville and the surrounding areas. We believe that great communities – like this one – deserve great health care. As a leader in our community, we strive to provide the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospitals’ walls – and are committed to our region’s overall well-being. That’s why our mission is Making Communities Healthier.
It is a mission that would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of our physicians, employees, volunteers and board members; and the support of people like you – patients and family members, employers, community leaders and others who believe in making our community healthier now and for future generations.
By supporting and partnering with us, we are able to make a significantly positive impact on our communities in a number of beneficial ways. The most critical of those is our ability to provide high quality care close to home. Quality and service are the foundation of our approach to care. Inviting the best possible providers into our community and investing in our facilities are key to ensuring that we are meeting our community’s healthcare needs effectively. In 2018, we added 13 new providers in orthopedic and general surgery, behavioral health, emergency medicine, wound care, occupational medicine and OB/GYN.
ALAN LARSON
Martinsville