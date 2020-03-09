To the editor:
I remember Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev speaking at the United Nations in 1959. He said the USSR would destroy America without ever firing a shot. He laid out the simple plan for Socialist Russia to dominate America and the world.
His plan is almost completed in the USA today, with the likes of socialist Bernie Sanders and the other Democrats running for president in 2020. This is verbatim what Khrushchev said he the Soviet Socialists Republic would do in America to destroy our Democracy.
It is the 2020 Democrat platform exactly:
- Control health care, and you will control the people.
- Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poverty levels soared under the last administration.
- Increase the debt, and further increase the poverty levels. Debt soared under the last administration. They also increased taxes.
- Gun control. Remove the ability of the people to resist an armed government. That way you can create a police state.
- Take control of all food, housing and income, and so they will be totally dependent on the government.
- Socialism dominates the majority of colleges and universities in America. They teach socialism in public schools.
- Remove God from all aspects of government. Ban praying and Bibles in public schools and on government property.
- Divide the classes. Rich vs poor.
Democrats have completed the USSR agenda. Vote Republician.
JAMES THOMAS
Bassett
