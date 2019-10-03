To the editor:
I have to speak out about the billboard supporting gay rights ("Billboard to offer gay rights perspective," Sept. 23).
We all know our Biblical teachings speak against all of this, however I am liberal, and I don't think homosexuality is one of the worst problems we face nowadays. We must not pass judgment because of how a loved one chooses to live a life. The worst thing I think you can do is push them away because of your beliefs.
You have to accept it, or you don't. I would much rather see this message than all the people who are messed up on these drugs.
I'm sure we all watch people on TV, such as Robin Roberts. She cowrote a book with her mother about her homosexual choice. She also talked about how she beat cancer. Then to discover the fact that her father was one of the famous Tuskegee Airmen, I thought that to be so amazing.
Tkeyah Hine's is my granddaughter, and even though I am a Warriors fan, I had to care about the Patrick County Cougars also, as she played volleyball, basketball, ran track, worked with the Rescue Squad, etc. I am so proud of her achievements, and I know she will speak out.
Because I'm a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam who was exposed to Agent Orange, I speak out.
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
