To the editor:
It has recently been revealed that President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been interfering with our judicial system to lessen the sentences of convicted criminals – Trump crony Roger Stone, for example – and to head off investigations in the Southern District of New York that might impact Trump and his organization.
Everyone should understand that this has never been done by any American president and/or attorney general. Barr’s “aw shucks, this is perfectly normal” routine is a cynical attempt to mislead the public. Barr stated that Trump’s tweets make it impossible for him to do his job, by which he meant he could not do Trump’s dirty work in secret. But Trump wants everyone to understand the new state of affairs: The president can and will manipulate the law to favor friends and punish enemies.
Reportedly one of Putin’s favorite sayings is, “For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.” And by this he means his law. Find yourself on Putin’s bad side, and you’re headed for prison or a dirt nap. Until now the rule of law has meant something entirely different in America. But Trump is now edging towards the autocratic methods of his admired friend in the Kremlin.
Stand up for the rule of law. Impeach William Barr now. And remove Trump from office in November. The future of our democracy depends on it.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.