To the editor:
We know that President Trump has uttered thousands of stupid lies, such as one I particularly like -- "hundreds of birds lying dead around windmills." Well many of us have seen wind farms – constructed with American materials and maintained by well-paid Americans, incidentally -- without piles of birds nearby. So, one may wonder, what is the lie’s purpose?
Similarly, we may consider just two of the president’s claims at his recent State of the Union speech:
- He will protect “pre-existing” conditions in health plans
- The economy is the best it has ever been.
Those are both lies. As economist, Steve Ratner noted the day after the speech, the Trump administration is working to kill “pre-existing” conditions.
Regarding the economy, Ratner noted that economic growth was higher in 1979, at 3.2% under President Carter than the “incredible results in the economy” of 2.5% under Trump. Growth was also much higher under presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Clinton, while Trump and Obama have similar growth rates. The present growth is a condition of the 11-year “Obama Recovery.”
Further, job growth under the first 31 months of the Trump administration, averaging 191,000 per month, was less than during the last 31 months of the Obama administration, averaging 227,000 per month. While Trump lowered the unemployment rate by 1.2%, Obama lowered it by 2%.
I hope you will agree it is time for a change.
PAUL GEIB
Spencer
