To the editor:
A wise woman by the name of Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
I have never read truer words. As I write this letter about my dad, John Cassell, I sit and think about all he has already done for Henry County. I can only imagine what he and his administration will do when he’s elected as Henry County’s Sheriff on Nov. 5. With over 100 years of service combined, there is no doubt in my mind that they will be able to bring this county together again and make it somewhere that people are proud to call home.
How does it make you, as a citizen, feel knowing that there are not school resource officers in every school to protect your son or daughter if, God forbid, the worst of the worst were to happen? How does it make you feel knowing that Henry County has the highest number of opioid deaths in the state of Virginia?
These are real life, scary issues that are happening right here in Henry County. You, as a citizen, deserve so much better. Your families deserve better, your kids deserve better, everyone in Henry County deserves better. So vote for better, vote for a change in Henry County on Nov. 5, 2019. John Cassell is the change that Henry County so desperately needs and deserves.
ASHTON CASSELL
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.