I wholeheartedly endorse the editorial and the accompanying commentary by the editor in a recent Sunday’s Martinsville Bulletin ("All for one and one for all," "I don't know why," May 31). A couple of weeks ago, Holly Kozelsky had written an excellent justification for following the advice of the CDC and medical authorities in the same vein. The comments regarding people who refuse to wear masks and their lack of regard for the health and safety of their fellow Americans were thoughtful and well-reasoned.
Like most people, I don’t really enjoy wearing a mask. At the same time, it seems that I have been wearing N-95 masks for years - to help keep the dust and pollen out of my throat and lungs while mowing grass and using a Weedeater. So it seems like a small sacrifice to wear a mask of some sort out in public to keep myself from getting seriously ill or, just as importantly, to keep from causing someone else with a weaker immune system than mine to become infected and possibly die from my germs.
Unfortunately, we have a president who downplayed the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus for many weeks while he, at first, praised the actions of China in controlling it. Now, he is blaming China, the World Health Organization and even Barack Obama, apparently, for the spread of the virus. In short, instead of doing everything he can to quell the pandemic and calm the public’s fears, he appears more interested in casting blame on anyone but himself. Unlike our late President Harry Truman, “the buck” never stops at the current president’s desk for anything that goes wrong during his reign.
Blindly following any politician, be they Democrat, Republican or an independent, is risky, but following the advice of a willfully ignorant con man who - if not for his daddy’s money and liberal bankruptcy laws - would probably be working as a carnival barker or selling used cars in New Jersey, seems dangerously unwise.
Note: My grandfather died in the flu pandemic of 1918, leaving my pregnant grandmother and five children to try to survive as best they could in the days before Social Security and its survivor benefits were implemented.
JOHN REYNOLDS
Critz
