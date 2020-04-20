To the editor:
In April 2018 the Roanoke City Schools named the Breckinridge Middle School gymnasium after me. It was indeed an honor, having taught there for 58 years. It got me to thinking how I came about to receive such recognition. By the grace of God I was given a passion for children and sports early in my life. But the more I thought, it had to be something else.
Thinking about my past, I realized that four men from Martinsville High School in 1950-54 were instrumental in making me who I am today. I need to give them recognition for instilling in me the values that shaped my life. In no particular order:
First, there was Dave Russel, my very first real physical education teacher. He made classes so much fun I could not wait for the next day. He also taught me how to make students with less athletic abilities feel good about themselves.
Secondly, was W. T. Putney, one of the hardest-working men I ever have known. In baseball he taught me how to overcome mistakes and to become better. Working with him in the summer, he sweated and toiled with us in painting the old Brown Street Gymnasium.
Then there was J.B. Heldreth. The lessons he taught me in how to work with students that needed special help and making them feel worthy has been part of me all these years.
Last, but surely, not the least, was Mel Cartwright. His wisdom was the driving force into my making the decision to find a way to finance going to college. But it was his compassion for kids that were poor that molded my way of teaching. I wanted so much to be like him. He would open the gym on Weekends so that we would have something to do.
So, to the Martinsville City School Board, I would like to say thank you for putting these men in my life.
I loved them for how they treated me, and I know they loved me by the way I felt being around them.
MOIR HILL
Blue Ridge
