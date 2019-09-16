The Bible and divorce and remarriage
To the editor:
The Bible and divorce and remarriage: Some may wonder why this topic is now being introduced.
A recent letter was submitted about common sense and the Bible (“Use common sense in Biblical interpretations,” Aug. 23). I would include that honesty must also go along with common sense. Jesus said the good soil that accepted the seed are “they, which in an honest and good heart.”
Matthew 5:31-32, Matthew 19:1-12, Luke 16:18, Romans 7:1-3 are passages that deal with either marriage or divorce and remarriage. Matthew 19, Luke 16, and Romans 7 all agree that if one divorces from their mate and remarries another, he or she “commiteth” adultery. The word “commiteth” shows a continuous action of adultery. Adultery is not just the ceremony or the remarriage, it is the new relationship entered. It is not a God-joined marriage but is in fact an adulterous marriage.
God says those in this type of marriage cannot enter heaven (1 Corinthians 6:9-10). This then means that this union would need to dissolve in order to bring about repentance like what happened in Ezra 9 and 10.
Are there any exceptions? Yes, in Matthew 19 Jesus gave the exception of fornication as a reason of divorce and Scriptural remarriage. Another is in Romans 7: If a mate dies, the other is free to remarry and is not an adulterer.
What does common sense say and honesty say? Your first marriage is to be your only marriage. The only way out of a marriage to marry another is fornication or death.
MICAH ROBERTSON
Martinsville
