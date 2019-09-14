To the editor:
When we read the Bible, this is God speaking to us, and when he talks, we had better listen. And only from his Word can we find that a woman cannot preach in his church. To find the answer to this question, we have to go back to Genesis 3:1-15. This is when God told Adam and Eve not to eat from the tree in the midst of the garden, lest they die. Adam obeyed God, but Eve did not. She let the devil trick her into eating from the forbidden tree.
You will have to turn to Genesis 3:16 and 1 Timothy 2:13-15 to find out the punishment for this sin. God said he doesn't permit women to teach or have authority over men in the church but to be silent. And God also said women's punishment is greatly multiplied in childbearing.
From the book of Titus 2:3-5 we can find out the role of the woman in the church: become a Christian, not be a false accuser, not be given to much wine, be a teacher of good things, teach the young women, love their husbands, children and neighbors, be of sound mind, be obedient to their husbands and do not blaspheme the word of God
There is only one church found in the New Testament, and Jesus Christ built it and purchased it with his blood.
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
