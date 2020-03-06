To the editor:
Congressman Morgan Griffith has released the first in what he promises to be a series of warnings about socialism. That’s puzzling because we are not witnessing a show-down between socialism and capitalism in America today. Programs that have been around for decades – programs that were denounced as socialist at their inception -- are alive and well, benefiting the majority of American families. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act make life better for millions of Americans. And these government programs function within and in support of our market economy.
Griffith discusses Great Britain just after World War II. Strange to compare war-ravaged England to America today, but let’s talk about the United Sates in that era. In the 1950s the wealthiest Americans paid a marginal tax rate of 91%. Taxes on corporate profits, relative to national income, were double what they are today. Was the man in charge a crazy socialist, a revolutionary intent on crippling our capitalist system? No, it was Dwight Eisenhower, presiding over the greatest expansion of the economy in our history.
The GOP narrative will remain the same: Tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy are good for the economy and result in more wealth for all. Social programs are unsustainable and will bankrupt our economy. Everyone knows by now these assertions are false, but wealthy paymasters will make sure they are put forth again and again. And anyone who denies them is a darn socialist!
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.