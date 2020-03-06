To the editor:
This letter writer's statement -- “I have never asked or received a dime from federal, state or local governments” ("Our cost of living is going up, Feb. 23) -- left me puzzled. Where does this person live? In a bubble?
In the USA, I drive on roads paid for with government funds. I visit local, state and national parks likewise funded. I was educated in public schools made possible by public funds. I receive Social Security and Medicare benefits now. I benefit from food and drug guidelines and regulations of the FDA and the research and directives of the CDC. The EPA works to keep our planet healthy, which in turn keeps me well. Fire and law enforcement departments work to keep me safe. FEMA helps to save people hit by disaster and aids them in restoring some semblance of their prior lives.
This merely skims the surface of the ways our governments help us. Taxes are needed, so we can be the beneficiaries of all their services. Nothing comes for free, but what I pay is minimal compared to the benefits I receive. I wish for us all to recognize our shared responsibility to contribute to the greater good. None of us are totally independent; we’re all in this together!
PATRICIA MAY
Martinsville
