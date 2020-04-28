To the editor:
Is knowledge still power? If so we are a weak people and getting weaker as we find ourselves without an open public library. I wish the library were open so that Virginians could check out John Stuart Mill's "On Liberty," which is considered a classic on political thought. Mill presents on Page 2 that the government is "King Vulture" that preys on the weak but is also so self-consuming that it must also beware its own beak and claws. What was Mill saying? The government should not be trusted.
Page 8 says, "The majority have not yet learned to feel the power of the government their power, or its opinions their opinions. When they do so, individual liberty will probably be as much exposed to invasion from the government as it already is from public opinion." Translation: The government should not be trusted.
Here's why I quote Mill: America has sold it's First Amendment right for $1,200 (stimulus checks). Americans have bowed to the "King Vulture," and now 26.5 million jobs have been lost in America (as of this Tuesday). America surrendered its First Amendment right to a virus no worse than the common flu, a virus that will kill fewer than annually murdered by abortion and kill fewer than annually die from tobacco usage.
I do not agree with everything Mill wrote, but I do agree that government power needs to be limited.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
