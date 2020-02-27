To the editor:
Most people know that newspapers and the mainstream media do approximately 95% negative coverage on President Donald Trump. When you see these kind of numbers and read many of the editorials from The Washington Post plus The New York Times, you may wonder why this president has a 43% approval rating. Could it be that maybe some American People like me seem to think that journalism in this country has turned into a propaganda machine for one party?
Now, do we have a president who is unorthodox plus says and does things that tend to rub some people the wrong way? Of course. Did the last president do this also? Many would say yes. The one thing that you can't argue with are results. This is an all out effort to marginalize what this President has done for the country, mostly by continuing the negativism and obvious hate for this man.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.