To the editor:
President Trump took to Twitter and attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), describing the District 7 that Cummings represents as infested with rats and rodents. Note the word "infested." Maybe it's "better to have a few rats than to be one" like New York City, where Trump came from.
This attack came after Cummings in a hearing characterized the conditions of migrant slave-like camps at the border as inhumane. Trump said Cummings' Baltimore district is "far worse" and more dangerous.
Trump sees attacking African-American members of Congress as good politics. He stirs up White Supremacists who embrace him. Cummings, as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump in Congress. Trump doesn't like it when black and brown people speak out against him.
There were his earlier tweets attacking four other lawmakers of color, telling them "to go back where they came from" and help fix the totally broken and those crime-infested (that word again) places. Those lawmakers are United States citizens, and three were born in the U.S.
Trump is a racist. His tweets are racists, his policies are racists. and he is the "Grand Wizard of Birtherism." He is the most dishonest man ever to occupy the Oval Office. The idiot for Putin. The guy who insist there are "good people" among neo-Nazis. He's ignorant, incompetent and brainless for integrity.
For those of you who voted for Trump, when you think of your mothers, grandmothers, aunts, wives and daughters, remember the clown bigot who sits in the Oval Office has called women "dogs," "pigs" and "horse face." He's a narcissistic, xenophobic demagogue, a pathetic, pathological liar and sexist.
TYRONE WOODING
Martinsville