To the editor:
With a master’s degree in microbiology and immunology, 10 years working in a public health laboratory and 10 more years in scientific research, I cringe when listening to President Trump’s coronavirus updates. But suggesting the injection or ingestion of disinfectants as a possible treatment, an action with deadly consequences, is beyond belief.
That’s an idea that should not be aired to confuse the public in these difficult times. even if said sarcastically. as Trump tried to later justify.
Please tell me this incompetent moron is not president of our beautiful United States. Please tell me it isn’t so.
Ellen Jessee
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.