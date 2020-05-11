To the editor:
Twas then third month of Covid
And all through the houses
We’re trying to “stay home”
And take care of our spouses.
We’re cooking way too many meals
With what we have on hand
Like soups, salads, and burgers ...
Then pretending that they’re “grand”.
We’re even being “kitchen creative”
But sometimes it doesn’t look food related!
Some parents have to do home schooling
This doesn’t work - who are we fooling?!
Parents teach sharing and manners at table
And caring for others when we are able,
Not math equations or essays or science.
We’re lucky if we just get our children’s compliance!
We’ve all taken walks and worked in the yard
We’ve done Sudoku and crosswords - but sometimes they’re hard!
We’ve caught up on laundry and reading and such
But are we having fun? Not really, not much.
I know isolation is getting quite old
But we’re trying our best to do as we’re told. We miss seeing friends and sharing a smile
We need human contact - it’s been quite a while!
So enjoy the spring weather
And watching the birds
Nourish your soul
With encouraging words.
Then sit down and relax
With a chilled glass of wine
We’ll meet again soon
And it's about time!
DORIS FALLS
Martinsville
