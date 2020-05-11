To the editor:

Twas then third month of Covid

And all through the houses

We’re trying to “stay home”

And take care of our spouses.

We’re cooking way too many meals

With what we have on hand

Like soups, salads, and burgers ...

Then pretending that they’re “grand”.

We’re even being “kitchen creative”

But sometimes it doesn’t look food related!

Some parents have to do home schooling

This doesn’t work - who are we fooling?!

Parents teach sharing and manners at table

And caring for others when we are able,

Not math equations or essays or science.

We’re lucky if we just get our children’s compliance!

We’ve all taken walks and worked in the yard

We’ve done Sudoku and crosswords - but sometimes they’re hard!

We’ve caught up on laundry and reading and such

But are we having fun? Not really, not much.

I know isolation is getting quite old

But we’re trying our best to do as we’re told. We miss seeing friends and sharing a smile

We need human contact - it’s been quite a while!

So enjoy the spring weather

And watching the birds

Nourish your soul

With encouraging words.

Then sit down and relax

With a chilled glass of wine

We’ll meet again soon 

And it's about time!

DORIS FALLS

Martinsville

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.