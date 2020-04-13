To the editor:
As we watch the news and read the paper, we hear the coronavirus is getting worse. More people are dying every day. The doctors, nurses are doing all they can. The president is doing all he can. The mayors and governors are all working hard. We have never dealt with anything like this.
Let us all pray that this virus is soon over. In 2 Chronicles 2:14: King James Bible: “And if my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven, and forgive their sin and heal the land."
ANNE STEWART
Bassett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.