I watched the most recent community briefing and came away disappointed.
Watching the movement and action of our community leaders, media, some of my peers and the citizens, I have expectations of what a PLAN should be that obviously are not the same community PLAN.
There were so many gaps, and the responses given were more like a general news briefing. Instead of addressing the state of affairs of COVID-19, its challenges and how prepared and safe are the members of our community.
Let me try to explain my disappointment by asking several questions:
- How well are the students adjusting and proceeding academically?
- How have you met the childcare needs?
- Food insecurity?
- Knowing the national trends, what’s the different here in Martinsville/Henry County?
- What about the nursing homes? How prepared are they? How about the safety of the workers?
- Churches still gathering — no response or warning?
- What is community plan for opening the community?
- What about a spike ... when might it occur? Say there is an outburst of 25 cases? Is there a plan for handling it? Can our hospital handle that kind of demand?
- What about testing? Will there be wholesale community-wide testing?
There was no emphasis of the things we as “community of the whole” should continue to be doing.
I don’t get it. Am I the only odd ball concerned sure things as my line of questions would suggest?
I am bothered.
The REV. TYLER C. MILLNER
Martinsville
