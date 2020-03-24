To the editor:
It is disturbing to hear about the virus that’s making people sick and taking so many lives. My concern grows deeper by the mystery of the illness. There are so many questions that nobody seems to have an answer. In some cases it’s like the sickness is being ignored.
I would like to know why elderly people are more likely to be attacked by the virus. That statement scares older people and those people who already have ongoing illnesses. Many old and young people have some kind of illness. It would help them to get a better understanding. At least they should be told the truth about the virus, whatever that truth might be.
I’m looking for God to work in the midst of the virus. My faith in him is strong. I know that serious, sincere and diligent prayer can change anything because nothing or nobody is bigger than God. If all people would turn to him and pray for his grace and his mercy, a change will come.
He wants us to trust and obey his Word, to serve him, to love one another and to stop hating. The Bible tells us that all who work against him will suffer the consequences. God is our Heavenly Father. He loves us, but like our earthly father, He will punish us when we do wrong. There’s been a lot of wrong doing going on lately.
I’m praying for God to help us change from doing wrong to doing right. The Bible tells us that God is not the author of confusion. That’s why he is not pleased with things that’s been going on for the past three years.
Please join me and other prayer warriors in praying for this country to be blessed with a leader who will work for the people and not for his own interests. We need a leader who will unite and not divide us. Hopefully Election Day will be a turning point for everybody. May God rebuke this virus and anything that is not right in his sight.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.