To the editor:
In the state of Virginia an 18-year-old can own/possess a handgun, but he or she cannot purchase a handgun until they are 21. Lonnie Reynolds, who is 18, and Jermain Penn Jr., 18, are being charged with second-degree murder in Patrick County.
My question is, How did two 18-year olds get ahold of the gun(s) used in this recent [alleged] murder if they cannot even purchase such weapons?”
They got their guns the same way that felons continue -- and will continue -- to get guns. No amount of unconstitutional gun control from Gov. Northam is going to stop criminals from getting guns. Criminals do not care about new gun laws.
Two young men are being charged for second-degree murder. What does that have to do with the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners in Patrick County? Absolutely nothing. In 2017 Patrick County was listed as having a population of 17,665. Why would the state of Virginia infringe upon their rights because two young men committed a crime?
Democrats in office speak of AR-15s as being the weapon of choice for criminals. I contacted Tyler Wilson (leading investigator of this case) of the Patrick County Sheriff's Office, and he informed me that an AR-15 was not used in this crime. AR-15s are not being used for evil as current Democrats would like the community to believe.
So far five people have been arrested in relation to this murder/drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a local Baptist church. The fact that such a crime was happening so close to people’s homes in the middle of the night proves that every citizen needs a weapon at home to protect themselves from the likes of these thugs. It’s not a gun problem; it’s not an AR-15 problem. It is a heart problem.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
