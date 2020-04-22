To the editor:
It is always good to recognize first responders in a time of crisis. While I was working in my front yard, a dark cloud came over, and the buzzing gave them away. It was a swarm of honey bees. It was interesting to observe nature until the honey bee swarm went into a bush in my front yard. It was time to find a beekeeper.
The first call to a beekeeper in the area resulted in a no go, because he was removing a beehive from one property and had another to complete. He said that April is the time that honey bees start looking for new homes. He sent out a text message to his colleagues in the area's honey bee association, and within an hour I received a call from a beekeeper in the Danville area who was a retired police officer. He said that he was on his way, and within an hour he was at my home with his equipment to go into action.
He said the hive was a young one, with about 20,000 bees. He found the queen and put her in a box, and the others followed. That was “good governance.” The area honey bee association is comprised of about 40 people, and in this time of crisis, it's good to know that people are still going to work for the public.
Thank you, first responder, and I looked forward to buying your honey after the bees do their public duty.
LAWRENCE MITCHELL
Martinsville
