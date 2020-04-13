To the editor:
Speaking to a few folks, then reading a letter in "Dear Annie," I thought others may also be uncertain about why we are quarantining ourselves. Their reason not to quarantine is that the flu kills every year. So why do all this for just another virus? This is just my opinion. I am not a health-care worker, and the only medical skill I have is being able to put a Band-Aid on.
This is a new virus,and none of us have any immunity. Most or all of us may get this virus at one time or another, if we don't create a vaccine. There are limited health professionals, hospital beds and equipment. This virus must be slowed down, so the medical system can care for those in need.
Too many cases at one time is what has been happening in New York. This is just the first wave. There will be more, so do you want to be in the first really big wave or further down the road, when fewer are getting sick?
All the information isn't in yet, so don't be deluded that you aren't in danger because you are young and healthy. Findings may prove this untrue, so why take chances? I, fortunately, have the option to stay home and not allow any to enter, but my heart goes out to those who can't. Please stay home if you possibly can, and all stay safe.
PATRICIA LOUDERMILK
Bassett
