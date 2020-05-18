To the editor:
I would like to voice my two cents worth concerning the COVID-19 virus. I think it was all planned out by someone in the USA and another country, maybe China, and it got out of hand.
Out there is another virus that’s been going strong for a long time, and it’s called greed. Started years ago, but it got worse after NAFTA.
Bill Clinton signed this country over to a Community country, China, and sent all the jobs and goods over there, and now we’re pretty much doomed. Everything was fine. People had jobs and would work, and since the past 20 or 30 years or while the Democrats were in control, things have gone to hell. We have to depend on another country for a pair of underwear. What a shame. And besides I don’t buy from China unless it’s an absolute must. The crap is no good.
JUDY M. REYNOLDS
Chatham
$.02 is overpriced. Get the facts right before you post. The American (or 'murikan, as the Orangutan-in-Chief likes to say ) consumers were buying offshore cr@p before there was ever a NAFTA.
President Ronald Reagan proposed a North American common market in his 1980 presidential campaign. Europe's common market—dubbed the European Economic Community—had already been initiated with the Treaty of Rome.
In 1990, Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari requested a free trade agreement with the U.S. In 1991, Reagan’s successor, President George H.W. Bush, began negotiations with President Salinas for a liberalized trade agreement between Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.
