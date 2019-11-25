To the editor:
I think it is time for the Martinsville to revert to a town.
My family has been in Henry County since the 1700s and helped build the county at the time into an a good economic powerhouse. Along with the other founding families, we set the pace and got along doing it.
With that being said, our seed of downfall was set long ago. I have personally known and have heard of other opportunities to diversify our economic base. We know those things did not happen because of selfish reasons.
We can blame NAFTA and countless other things for our downfall as a city and county. The only place we need to look is the mirror. So how do we change this knowing the past is gone? Do we remain selfish and blame each other or do we come together and set an example for those who come after?
A lot of the problems that the county has with city, in my opinion, has to do with high school sports. I personally witnessed a lot of beatdowns back in the 1970s and '80s. Fact is the county was not good enough back then. Get over it. That is not the case now.
We need to make this area great place to live, not a place to leave. We cannot change the past, and we cannot live in fear of our future. The question is: Do we die separately or do we live together? Your choice.
BENJAMIN GRAVELY
Martinsville
