To the editor:
Ukraine is a pro-West, pro-NATO, pro-free market nation. To help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression, both houses of Congress voted to send them economic aid. However, Donald Trump held up delivery of the funds. Why?
When the story emerged that Trump, was dangling the money before the Ukrainians while demanding that they “dig up dirt” on Joe Biden, the idea seemed incredible. And yet Trump and [his attorney Rudy] Giuliani have admitted it. These actions are beyond corrupt: They are treasonous and threaten the security of our nation.
Consider that the president is using his office to coerce a foreign nation to meddle in our next election. Consider that in so doing, he is undermining an American ally for the benefit of Russia, whose campaign of hacking and disinformation helped Trump get elected.
This latest betrayal of our democracy is the last straw. All congressmen faithful to their oath of office – “to support and defend the Constitution” – must support the impeachment of the president.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
