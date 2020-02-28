To the editor:
We received 3 cents in the last Sunday's letters to the editor. With my 2 cents we still can't buy a piece of candy. But just the same, I think it is worth adding to the discussion.
Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. After the 13th Amendment was ratified, there was a movement to keep people of color from voting, especially for Republican candidates. Thus the birth of the KKK. History books can be changed, but the fact remains that the origins of the KKK are rooted in the Southern Democrats that wanted to prevent African-Americans from realizing their new freedoms and needed keep people of color in check to retain their power. Jim Crow laws were a part of that process, again perpetrated by the Southern Democrats.
Were our "Founding Fathers" racist? Possibly. I never met any of them. The Constitution doesn't specifically state that one race is more worthy or valuable than another, but I understand the sentiment. It has been used to further the racist purposes of certain people in power.
Now consider that most of those who have perpetrated the racist tactics of the KKK and Jim Crow laws are the same people that for whatever reason want a certain segment of the community dependent on the government for their sustenance. I heard about a woman who wrote a book. I'll not attempt to restate her words but would encourage you to look into " Escaping the racism of Low Expectations." The author speaks about the truth and where it can be found.
PATRICK RUSMISEL
Martinsville
