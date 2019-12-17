United Way, community need your help
To the editor:
The 2019-2020 United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Campaign is underway, and the United Way hopes to raise $600,000 to support local organizations throughout Martinsville and Henry County.
The United Way is mobilizing volunteers and donors to address critical human services issues that confront our community. Each year, we depend on over 200 volunteers and over 2,500 donors to positively impact the lives of individuals throughout our community. Without you, we would be unable to achieve our mission.
The United Way uses these funds to support over 20 local nonprofits that are focused on improving lives throughout the community. They focus on education and early childhood development, financial stability, overall health of the region, and basic needs assistance to residents. Many of these nonprofits depend on funding from the United Way to sustain programs that deliver vital community services.
Nearly 99% of every dollar donated to the United Way stays in our localities. Donations can be mailed to the United Way at P.O. Box 951, Martinsville, VA 24114, or at www.UnitedWayofHCM.org.
The United Way is dependent on the community to realize change in Martinsville and Henry County. I am encouraging you to make a donation, volunteer, or advocate for this work. Donations help ensure that these services remain available. This is our community, and our United Way. Let us do our very best to Live United by supporting our community!
BEVERLY PITZER
Martinsville
Zip Code: 24112
Phone: (276) 226-2999{&lettersname}
