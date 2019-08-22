To the editor:
After reading Caleb Robertson compare himself to Matthew, Paul and even Jesus Christ ("I don't want to be a 'bully,'" Aug. 9), I would like to respond to his initial question as to why the First Baptist Church would "hire a woman preacher" when 1 Timothy 2:11-12 says, "Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection..."
In 1 Corinthians, Chapter 11, Paul says a woman should have a veil on her head when she prays or prophesies in church. I wonder why the Church of Christ follows the directive of silencing women in church while ignoring the requirement of the veil?
God's word is easily misunderstood if we fail to apply the common sense God gave us to consider the obvious cultural differences of the time. Early Christians participated in slavery, and women were considered slightly above a slave. Education was only afforded to men. Galatians 3:28 says, “There is no longer Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male and female; for all of you are one in Christ Jesus.” This ideal did not happen overnight, and we still have a long way to go.
If the Church of Christ can banish musical instruments in its worship service because there is no example of its use in the New Testament, then surely Mr. Robertson can search the many examples of women leaders throughout the Bible as ample proof that God does not limit his word to come only from the mouths of men.
BILL WYATT
Martinsville