To the editor:
As I see it, the Democrats of Virginia who are in leadership are trying to make us an East Coast California.
Unconstitutional votes for illegals, unbiblical votes for the LGBT community.
Voting to make felons out of law-abiding citizens who are against limits on gun rights/Second Amendment over voting to kill babies who are carried full term by abortion. Also talk of drug legalization.
Virginia is a better state than this, and the voters must undo these socialist pushes.
Enough is enough. We want no comparison with California or our neighbor to the north, New York.
MIKE WATKINS
Spencer
