To the editor:
I want to personally thank Pastor Gary Hughes of First Baptist Church of Rich Acres for his great article ("God wants us to protect the children," April17) in which he pointed out the views of our Democratic leadership in this state on abortion. These of course are also the views of the national Democratic leadership including Catholics Joe Biden and Tim Kaine.
This state is quickly becoming a radical liberal version of "California of the East Coast." Just look at the Gov. Northam's view about illegals immigrants' driver licenses ("Governor aims to change driver privilege card look," April 16). He basically wants theirs to look like ours, so that they won't be discriminated against (his words). Looks to me like it might be a good way for them to vote. Just thinking out loud.
Now, all this makes me wonder what Democrats hate most about the other side;s views, such as endorsing voter ID, anti-abortion, lower taxes, less government, more border protection less regulations, Second Amendment protection and many more. Fortunately for their side they have the mainstream media helping push their agenda.
BILL BARNES
Spencer
(0) comments
