To the editor:
Although I was born in China, Virginia is the only home I’ve ever known. I was adopted and brought to America shortly after I was born, became a naturalized American citizen, and grew up in Patrick County. My adoptive mother suffered from serious health issues and passed away while I was still in high school. Thankfully, friends took me in until I graduated and prepared to attend VCU.
That’s when my problems with the federal government began. My mom passed away before I ever needed a passport. So when it came time to apply for college financial aid, I didn’t have any of the required documentation, proving that I was an American citizen. Fortunately, I contacted U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s office for help, and his team immediately went to work on my case. Sen Warner’s office helped me cut through the red tape and expedite approval for a passport, enabling me to apply for financial aid.
Today, I am a college freshman attending VCU on a scholarship and studying in the College of Humanities and Sciences. My advice to anyone experiencing a problem with the federal government is to call Sen. Warner’s office for help right away. I’m glad I did.
EMILY WOOD
Stuart
