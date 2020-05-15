To the editor:
As we approach the loosening of restrictions and the easing of the stand-down of our lives, we must wisely know that these eight weeks can't have been in vain. The progress against this virus was brought about by some very hard decisions. By Our Governor. The wise people he consulted are probably the best people our commonwealth could gather.
So be safe. Wash your hands. Wear masks in closed places. Stay away from strangers; it's what our great moms always told us. Martinsville and Henry County have a special responsibility. The majority of the population is in the danger zone for age and existing conditions: from diabetes to who-knows-how-many respiratory issues the virus targets.
Think of each other. We are all in this together. I have noticed I have tried to be kinder to people, to let them know they are not alone, to be polite and respectful, as our mothers taught us. Respect each other's space and respect each other. Don't make this hard time past and the hard times to come in vain.
Wash your hands. Wear masks in closed spaces. Don't touch your face.
JOHN MCRAE
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.