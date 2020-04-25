To the editor:
All of you high school and college students and recent graduates have listened to your teachers and professors indoctrinate you on the benefits of socialism. You are now witnessing capitalism and its benefits.
For the first time in your life you have walked into a grocery store and have seen bare shelves (exception: bread and milk on snow days). But now the shelves are being restocked with the possible exception of sanitizers and paper products. They will come along also.
The reason for this is a profit motive enjoyed by a capitalist system. In America you can risk your fortune and fame and become an entrepreneur. If you have a good idea, with little government interference you can become rich. Your destiny is in your hands. Venezuela once had the fourth-richest GDP per capita on Earth. Now it is governed by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Inflation, power cuts, along with a shortage of food and medicine grip the nation. Bare shelves in a grocery store are the norm.
In a socialist government there is no incentive to work. When everyone hops on the cart, and no one wants to pull the cart, the cart goes nowhere.
If you have clothes on your back, a roof over your head, food on your table, and a few coins in your jeans, you are richer than millions of people on this Earth. Our forefathers gave us a republic with a Constitution that has guided us well for almost 250 years.
Our Democratic Party would love to change the Constitution with such things as "voting by mail" and elimination of the Electoral College. The Democrats want to do everything for everybody. The Republicans want you to be responsible for yourself and your family. With an education and your God-given talents, there is no limit on what you can achieve.
ROBERT SHORTER
Bassett
