To the editor:
With many speaking of homosexuality, allow me to share my mom’s take on the subject, may she RIP.
My mom, on the phone years ago (paraphrasing): I have plenty of gay friends (surprise!) They’re some of the nicest folks I know. Most wouldn’t harm a fly, unlike these straight %&*%#s, who steal the drawers off your dead body. I ain’t saying it’s right, but I won’t stand in judgment. Let God sort it out.
I, too, have several wonderful gay friends. Is it their choice? Perhaps for some, but I believe most are born gay. As for my sexual preference, I’ve never had to make a choice, since it never has crossed my mind.
And speaking of gay friends, two males once asked me this: Why would I choose to be gay, someone who’s different and treated badly by most? This not a trend. It has been around since the beginning of time.
My wise mother again once told me that the two worst things you can be in life are ignorant and jealous. That said, I don’t believe God created 2 billion Chinese folks to send them all to hell, either. My 3 cents worth. Peace.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
