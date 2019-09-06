To the editor:
The letter "Its the message that matters," by Malvester Muhammad (Aug. 23): At the end of his letter, he said, "We can all become Jesus, and bring heaven to earth."
We cannot become Jesus. There is only one Jesus.
If we were Jesus, we could put the moon and stars in the sky. We cannot make the night dark and make the sun shine. We cannot make the hail, rain and snow.
What is wrong with people? God is still in control of everything.
May God help us to use our sense and read the Bible. The Bible is still the same. The Bible is the word of God. One day we will all be judged. May God help us all to see the truth.
ANNE STEWART
Bassett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.