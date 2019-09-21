To the editor:
Just in case you have not noticed, the mainstream media have stopped even mentioning anything about Virginia's "top three" Democratic leaders. In case anyone has forgotten, which I am sure the liberals hope you have, two were accused of wearing blackface and the other of sexual misconduct. Even our very liberal senators have called for resignations, but to no avail. And now things seem to have been swept under the rug or just forgotten.
It doesn't take Alfred Einstein to know that, if these three were Republicans, they would have long been gone, with a relentless press hounding them until they resigned. This double standard continues on and on, and hopefully more conservatives are sick and tired of such a biased press.
These three top Virginia Democrats I am sure are very happy that the media are on their side and those high-paying jobs are intact. I just hope more people out there see that the media continue to go after conservatives while letting these three men stay on their high-profile jobs that should have been lost.
STEVE EANES
Ridgeway
