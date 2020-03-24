To the editor:
On May 10, 2018, The Washington Post reported the exit of Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer from the National Security Council and the disbandment of his team, which had been tasked with leading the U.S. response in the event of a deadly pandemic. His departure and the dissolution of his team resulted from the reorganization plan designed to streamline the National Security Council under the leadership of President Trump’s National Security Adviser, John Bolton.
On the day before Ziemer’s exit was announced publicly a member of his team, Luciano Borio, spoke at Emery University on the 100th anniversary of the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed between 50 and 100 million people worldwide. Borio declared: “The threat of pandemic flu is the No. 1 health security concern. Are we ready to respond? I fear the answer is no.”
Borio’s declaration was indeed prophetic. Today, we face a pandemic from the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. The United States was grossly underprepared in terms of the number of test kits currently available and the use of these tests to determine how widespread the disease is. As of March 6, The Atlantic reported that that existing tests had only been given to 1,895 Americans, which pales in comparison to South Korea, where “ more than 66,650 people were tested within a week of the discovery of the first case of community transmission” a number that “quickly” accelerated to “10,000 people per day.”
Nightly news broadcasts remind us of the desperate race of the Trump Administration to “catch up” to the spread of this viral enemy. Peter Baker of The New York Times recently opined that this virus cannot be “cowed by twitter posts, cannot be shot down by drones, cannot be overcome by party solidarity, cannot be overpowered by rally chants.”
Today as this country faces challenges from the coronavirus, the true test for present and aspiring leaders will be their success at placing the health security of the American people above their own personal and professional profits.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
