We must pray for a way to resume activity
To the editor:
First, thanks to Chad Martin for serving our local government. I totally agree with Chad about social distancing. I do not agree with a lockdown (“Martin: We Should Lock Down Martinsville,” April 15). Is that constitutional? Definitely un-American.
In regards to church attendance, please refer to Amendment 1 of our Constitution. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” Thankfully (and hopefully for short term), most of our local churches are holding services online or having drive-in services with social distancing required.
I am saddened by Chad’s comment, “I care nothing about the economy at this point.” As a retired financial manager, I am biased toward the well-being of our devastated industries and retail stores and the irreparable damage to our local restaurants and merchants.
Any death is a tragedy. Data provided as of April 15 on the COVID-19 Tracker (Google) stated that Virginia had 6,500 confirmed cases and 195 deaths. Virginia has a population of 8.5 million.
Virginia has a stay-at-home order until June 10, which is the farthest date out established by any governor of all 50 states. Refer to amp.cnn.com/2020/4/15/us/states.
Keeping the economy shutdown is unsustainable. In business, timing is everything. While we stay focused on conquering the pandemic, we must also consider the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional health of our citizens as it relates to reopening of the country. Please pray for our president, the task force, the governors and local officials as they address this important issue.
Kathy E. Robertson
Ridgeway
This first responder does bee-autiful job
To the editor:
It is always good to recognize first responders in a time of crisis. While I was working in my front yard, a dark cloud came over, and the buzzing gave them away. It was a swarm of honey bees. It was interesting to observe nature until the honey bee swarm went into a bush in my front yard. It was time to find a beekeeper.
The first call to a beekeeper in the area resulted in a no go, because he was removing a beehive from one property and had another to complete. He said that April is the time that honey bees start looking for new homes. He sent out a text message to his colleagues in the area’s honey bee association, and within an hour I received a call from a beekeeper in the Danville area who was a retired police officer. He said that he was on his way, and within an hour he was at my home with his equipment to go into action.
He said the hive was a young one, with about 20,000 bees. He found the queen and put her in a box, and the others followed. That was “good governance.” The area honey bee association is comprised of about 40 people, and in this time of crisis, it’s good to know that people are still going to work for the public.
Thank you, first responder, and I looked forward to buying your honey after the bees do their public duty.
Lawrence Mitchell
Martinsville
