To the editor
In 1791, the year the Second Amendment was ratified, the population of the U.S. was around 2.5 million. Today, it’s around 237 million. Has much changed in America?
Take the musket that the militia used back then to kill an enemy, a one-shot wonder that needed reloading while one hoped for a better shot. Today, the much-celebrated AR rifle can get off 50 shots a minute. I don’t think our Founding Fathers ever dreamed of such a weapon.
Speaking of Founding Fathers (your fathers, not mine), they were men of action. They had just won a glorious revolution and founded what would become the world’s greatest country. If George and Thomas were alive today, I don’t think they would just sit back and do nothing about gun control.
America needs an amendment that protects us from the Second Amendment. After all, since 1789, the Constitution has been amended 27 times. Let’s make it 28.
PAMELA HAIRSTON-CHISHOLM
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.