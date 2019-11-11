To the editor:
I was thinking about how things were when I was growing up. That thought caused me to wonder about how things have changed today.
It is true that there are many people who don't believe in God. That is their choice, but I do think that the world would be a better place if more people practiced Godly living.
Some people hide behind the idea of change. They seem to forget that there are some things that should never change.
When young people keep saying "that's old-fashioned," it is our responsibility to explain why some things should never change.
Manners, respect, honesty and kindness should be with everyone forever. These things should be taught to children while they are young. Parents need to stop making excuses for their children's bad behavior. They should take time to explain the importance of living as a good, decent person.
One day children will grow up to be adults. They need to know that the right kind of change is good, but being rude and mean will bring the wrong kind of change.
Change should be a way that makes life better. It should be the tool for carrying a more promising future. It takes more than saying the word to exercise change. It takes a strong mind that's willing to search for ways to improve the way things continue to be.
As I look around, I don't see change moving forward. It seems to be rapidly going backwards. Young people are not the only ones who are not practicing good habits. Some parents, business people and leaders could use a lesson in what change is.
Somebody has to be an example, but many people can't see beyond their own little spaces. In life change will come, but it should enhance life by making a better world for all people. Hopefully this coming year will be the change that is so badly needed. Let's pray for change.
MARY E. FARRIS
Martinsville
