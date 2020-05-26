To the editor:
As we all know, the biggest story around is the coronavirus. It's unfortunate that the information being put out from the media and government is so inconsistent. We are all in this together, but it seems no one wants to work together for the common good.
We have a disease that's sweeping around the world, affecting everyone and every aspect of our lives, and many disregard the fact that it's real and dismiss the deaths that have taken place.
I'm a 46-year-old black man, paralyzed from the neck down, and one functioning lung for the past 19 years. I have about a 1% chance of survival if contracting the virus, therefore I'm cautious. Many have died, and my heart goes out to their families.
Many have recovered, and I'm thrilled for you, but don't dismiss the concern I and others have about the virus and what it could mean for our lives. One size don't fit all.
THERON MACK
Martinsville
